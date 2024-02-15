Bat Sponsor Shares Story of How MS Dhoni Refused Crores in Bat Contract Fee

MS Dhoni didn't charge a penny to BAS during the 2019 World Cup
(Photo: BCCI)
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is widely hailed for his modesty among the cricket world and even outside it. He always manages to win the hearts of his fans through his display of simplicity and humbleness. Recently, another proof of his selflessness emerged when the owner of BAS shared an interesting tale from the 2019 ICC World Cup.
MS Dhoni was witnessed using the bats of BAS and SS during the 2019 ICC World Cup, his last International outing for Team India. Mr. Somi Kohli, the owner of Beat All Sports- one of the largest sports manufacturers in India, now revealed that Dhoni didn’t charge a single penny and let go of a contract worth crores, for putting the BAS sticker on his bat during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
He also shared that Dhoni didn't agree despite the former reaching out to his wife, parents and friends to convince him. "Dhoni did not mention any money. He just said 'Put your stickers on my bats and send them across'. I tried to convince him, 'You're letting go of such a lucrative contract'. He refused crores of rupees worth of contract," said Kohli.
He further added, "I requested his wife Sakshi, his father, mother. Even told his CA and Paramjit from Ranchi. They all went to his home before the World Cup. But he said 'No... it is my decision'.”
Dhoni's association with BAS is long-standing and dates back to the time when he was struggling to make his name in Indian cricket. It was BAS who sponsored Dhoni's first kit in 1998, all thanks to the efforts of his childhood friend Paramjit Singh, who owns a sports shop in Ranchi.
Recently, images of Dhoni practicing in nets also emerged on social media, where the sticker of Prime Sports, the shop owned by Paramjit in Ranchi, could be spotted on his bat. This was a way for Dhoni to express his gratitude to his childhood friend for all the efforts he made to help him successfully reach this pedestal.
Singh termed their bond 'Friendship No. 1' while reacting to the gesture of the former Indian captain. "I am feeling very proud of him. He has always been there for us. And this is our friendship. Friendship No. 1," Singh told a leading news house.
Dhoni will be back in action in March for the IPL 2024, where he will be looking forward to leading Chennai Super Kings to their record sixth title. Fans are already over the moon, waiting for their Thala to set the ground on fire with some iconic performances.
