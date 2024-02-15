Bat Sponsor Shares Story of How MS Dhoni Refused Crores in Bat Contract Fee

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is widely hailed for his modesty among the cricket world and even outside it. He always manages to win the hearts of his fans through his display of simplicity and humbleness. Recently, another proof of his selflessness emerged when the owner of BAS shared an interesting tale from the 2019 ICC World Cup.

MS Dhoni was witnessed using the bats of BAS and SS during the 2019 ICC World Cup, his last International outing for Team India. Mr. Somi Kohli, the owner of Beat All Sports- one of the largest sports manufacturers in India, now revealed that Dhoni didn’t charge a single penny and let go of a contract worth crores, for putting the BAS sticker on his bat during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.