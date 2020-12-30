In Numbers: Interesting Records and Stats in Cricket from 2020

A run-fest in South Africa, a turnaround for the ages in Melbourne and a nail-bitingly close finish in New Zealand were the last acts of cricket in 2020. The curtains came down a difficult year with some sensational cricket thanks to the three Boxing Day Tests.

There was no telling what the next day would throw up through the year, whether around the world or on the cricket field, which unfortunately was empty for quite a few months.

But once cricket resumed, along expected lines, there have been a few occurrences that have left people surprised, sometimes in joy and at other in shock or frustration, much like Glenn Maxwell after the IPL. Some records were rewritten while some unwanted ones picked up along the way too.