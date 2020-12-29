Podcast: Rahane’s India Trump Australia at MCG, Level Series 1-1

Ajinkya Rahane and his Team India have pulled off a major turnaround after the humbling in the series-opener, to win the Boxing Day Test by 8 wickets. The series is now level at 1-1.

Ayaz Memon and I discuss the impressive victory that saw India put up a dominating show in all facets of the game, specially in the aftermath of the 36 all out in the last match.

India were without regular skipper Virat Kohli who has the returned home to India and Mohammad Shami who has been ruled out due to an injury. Umesh Yadav too got injured after his first spell in the final innings but India’s bowlers still managed to rout the home team to allow Australia to set India just a 70-run target.

Thought Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara both got out by the 6th over, Rahane partnered with Shubman Gill to get India past the finish line.