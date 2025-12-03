ILT20: Desert Vipers Cruise Past Dubai Capitals by Four Wickets

It was redemption for the Desert Vipers, who defeated defending champions Dubai Capitals by four wickets in the opening fixture of DP World ILT20 Season 4 at the Dubai International Stadium. The Vipers brought an end to a six-match losing streak against the Capitals in a rematch of last season’s final. The triumph was powered by a half-century from Andries Gous and a comprehensive performance with the ball. The result also marked the Vipers' 21st victory across all seasons of the competition – the most by any team.

After electing to bowl first, Noor Ahmad (2/25), David Payne (2/26), and Khuzaima Tanveer (2/35) each registered two-wicket hauls to hold the Capitals at 150/8.