Ali Zafar Enthralls Packed Dubai International Stadium at ILT20 Opening Ceremony

Following the ceremony, focus shifted to the eagerly awaited season opener where defending champions Dubai Capitals will take on last season’s finalists Desert Vipers. The Vipers won the toss and elected to bowl first. The opening ball was bowled at 7 pm local time, officially starting the 34-match cricketing spectacle.

Audiences around the world can watch DP World ILT20 Season 4 live across leading broadcast and digital platforms. Coverage includes Z Network in India (&Pictures SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Action, Zee Thirai SD, Zee Cinemalu and OTT platform Zee5), Cricbuzz on STARZPLAY and Etisalat across MENA, Ariana in Afghanistan, T Sports in Bangladesh, Rush Sports in the Caribbean, Willow in North America, PTV Sports and Geo Super (TV) with Tamasha, Myco, and Tapmad (digital) in Pakistan, Dialog in Sri Lanka, and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Additional international partners include Astro Sports (Southeast Asia), Fox Sports (Australia) and SuperSport (Africa). Viewers in the rest of the world can tune in via ILT20 Official (YouTube) and Sports Central.