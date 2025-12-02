ILT20: Indian Players Will Give a Good Viewership Boost, Says Laxmi Shetty

The fourth edition of the International League T20 — United Arab Emirates' premier franchise cricket offering — commenced in front a packed Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with Ali Zafar performing in the opening ceremony.

Like the previous three editions, six teams will be competing in this edition, five of them being sister franchises of Indian teams in the Indian Premier League and Women's Premier League, namely — MI Emirates, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriorz. Competing the quartet will be Desert Vipers, owned by Manchester United's co-owner, Avram Glazer. The league will feature former Indian players in Dinesh Karthik and Piyush Chawla, alongside India's U-19 World Cup winning captain, Unmukt Chand.

This edition of the competition can be seen live on &Pictures SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Action, Zee Thirai – SD, Zee Cinemalu and OTT platform Zee 5. Ahead of the competition, The Quint spoke with Laxmi Shetty, Head – Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast and Digital, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

Here are excerpts from the interview.