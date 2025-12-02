ILT20: CEO David White Confident Season 4 Will Have Loads of Runs

In the third edition of the International League T20, fours and sixes were on the offering in abundance, as over 10,000 runs were scored in the competition, courtesy of batting-friendly tracks across the three venues where this competition is held — Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

David White, the former New Zealand cricketer and chief executive of New Zealand Cricket, who is currently working as the CEO of the league, believes Season 4 of the tournament will have even more runs scored.

The fourth season commenced today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with defending champions Dubai Capitals and last season's runners-up Desert Vipers facing off in a repeat of the third season's final fixture.

Ahead of the occasion, here's what David White had to say: