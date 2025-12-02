DP World ILT20 Returns for Another Exciting Chapter, Teams Eye Glittering Trophy

The DP World ILT20 Season 4 arrives with a wave of excitement, ready to deliver world-class cricket to fans around the world. This edition marks a transformative chapter in the league's journey, following the first-ever Season 4 Player Auction and the inclusion of players from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait for the first time.

With the region's premier T20 league set to begin today, the captains and star players from all six franchises gathered ahead of the tournament, expressing their anticipation and outlining their expectations for the season ahead.