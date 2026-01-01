ILT20: Andries Gous’ Ton Helps Desert Vipers Down MI Emirates in Qualifier 1

The Desert Vipers powered their way to the final of the DP World ILT20 Season 4 with a resounding 45-run victory over MI Emirates in Qualifier 1 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Led by Andries Gous’ unbeaten century, and Usman Tariq’s three-wicket haul, the Vipers qualified for their third final in four seasons of the DP World ILT20.

Meanwhile, MI Emirates will face the winner of the Eliminator between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals, to be played on 1 January. A destructive partnership between Andries Gous (120* of 58) and Fakhar Zaman (69 off 50), followed by a late onslaught from Sam Curran (38* off 12) steered the Vipers to 233/1 - the highest total of this season.