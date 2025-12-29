ILT20: Pepper and Salt Season Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ Route Into the Playoffs

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders pushed aside the Gulf Giants by 32 runs to qualify for the top four of the DP World ILT20 Season 4 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. In what was the last league game of the season, the Knight Riders sealed a crucial win and will now face Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator on 1 January. Meanwhile, the Desert Vipers take on MI Emirates on 30 December in Qualifier 1 for a place in the final.

A mammoth 131-run partnership between Michael Pepper (83 off 51) and Phil Salt (72* off 56 balls) paved the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ path to the playoffs with a 32-run victory over the Gulf Giants. Both openers notched impressive half-centuries to catapult the Knight Riders to a formidable total of 179/1. In the run chase, a swashbuckling half-century from Moeen Ali gave the Knight Riders a scare, but the lack of partners and Sunil Narine and Andre Russell’s late double blow ensured the target was out of reach.