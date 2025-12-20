Making Sense of Shubman Gill’s Omission From India’s 2026 T20 World Cup Squad

Yet, before even the turn of the year, ahead of India’s next multi-nation assignment — the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup — Shubman Gill not only had his vice-captaincy responsibilities alleviated, but was dropped entirely from the 15-member squad that was announced today.

The famous “someone has to miss out” line was invoked by Agarkar yet again. The last time it was, Shreyas Iyer was the protagonist. Now, it is Shubman Gill.

The explanation furnished by Agarkar was not concealed by complex and clichéd jargon. He stated the obvious — Gill, simply, had not scored enough runs to warrant a place in the T20 World Cup squad.