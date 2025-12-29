ILT20: Pepper and Salt Season Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ Route Into the Playoffs

advertisement
The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders pushed aside the Gulf Giants by 32 runs to qualify for the top four of the DP World ILT20 Season 4 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. In what was the last league game of the season, the Knight Riders sealed a crucial win and will now face Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator on 1 January. Meanwhile, the Desert Vipers take on MI Emirates on 30 December in Qualifier 1 for a place in the final.
A mammoth 131-run partnership between Michael Pepper (83 off 51) and Phil Salt (72* off 56 balls) paved the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ path to the playoffs with a 32-run victory over the Gulf Giants. Both openers notched impressive half-centuries to catapult the Knight Riders to a formidable total of 179/1. In the run chase, a swashbuckling half-century from Moeen Ali gave the Knight Riders a scare, but the lack of partners and Sunil Narine and Andre Russell’s late double blow ensured the target was out of reach.
Moeen Ali (79 off 49) held the Giants’ innings together with a counter-attacking effort. After a long drought, the Englishman broke the shackles with a six off Liam Livingstone in the eighth over, following it up with a pair of boundaries and a six off Piyush Chawla in the ninth over.
He reached his half-century in 31 balls, stitching a brief but valuable partnership of 45 runs in 31 balls, with Kyle Mayers (6 off 10) in the process. However, Sunil Narine struck twice in the 15th over, removing Mayers and then Sean Dickson for a duck, tightening Knight Riders’ grip on the chase.
Batting first, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders powerplay set the tone for the must-win fixture with openers Salt (72* off 56 balls) and Pepper (83 off 51) racing to a 56-run stand during the phase. Azmatullah Omarzai was taken down for 20 runs in the fifth over that saw three sixes – two of which were launched by Pepper.
Pepper then brought up his half-century in only 31 balls, while Salt supported him with a more conservative strike-rate. The runs continued to flow as the pair brought up a 100-run stand in 67 balls – only the second century stand of the season.
Aayan Khan finally broke the partnership, when Pepper holed out to Mark Adair in the 15th over. Pepper’s onslaught comprised six boundaries and four sixes.
Brief Scores
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat Gulf Giants by 32 runs
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 179/1 in 20 overs (Michael Pepper 83, Phil Salt 72 not out, Aayan Khan 1 for 34)
Gulf Giants 147/9 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 79, James Vince 19, Andre Russell 3 for 13, Sunil Narine 2 for 14, Jason Holder 2 for 24)
Player of the match: Michael Pepper
