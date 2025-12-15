Shane Bond Exclusive: Sanju Samson Playing in Yellow of CSK Will Be Weird to See

We have sort of gone away from investing only in youth. We’ve got a nice balance now of youth and experience, and if you look around the IPL, every team has had young players come through. Look at someone like Chennai’s opener Ayush Mhatre. He has been sensational. It’s always happened. I remember when Hardik came in, when Bumrah came in — there are always young emerging stars across teams. Rajasthan have had that too. I remember Jaiswal’s first game against us when I was at Mumbai, seeing this young kid, and now look where he is. You’ve got to recognise that in any squad you need a blend of youth and experience. That’s what wins you tournaments. Last year we probably lacked a bit of leadership and experience, and we’ve tried to address that by bringing in guys like Sam and Jaddu. It gives you that experienced core we earlier had with players like Buttler, Boult and Ashwin. That blend brings a different kind of energy, but you do need leaders around the group. That’s why, as a group, we’re pretty excited about the upcoming season, especially with the option to add a few more players and then really get stuck in.