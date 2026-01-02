ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Just 1 Win From Final Post Dubai Capitals Victory

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders stayed in the hunt for the DP World ILT20 Season 4 title after sealing a 50-run win over the Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. After an impressive opening partnership between Michael Pepper and Phil Salt, the spin department of the Knight Riders ensured that the Capitals were unable to recover from their early blows. The Knight Riders will now face MI Emirates in the Qualifier 2 on Friday for a place in the final against Desert Vipers, which will be held on Sunday, January 4.

Pepper hit his second consecutive half-century, finishing on 72 runs in 49 balls including seven fours and three sixes. His 122-run opening-wicket partnership off just 81 balls with Phil Salt (43 off 34) led the charge, but the Capitals’ bowlers wrestled back control with seven wickets for 36 runs to restrict the Knight Riders to 158/7. In response, spinners Sunil Narine, Jason Holder and Liam Livingstone bagged three wickets each to keep control of the game throughout and seal an impressive win, bundling the Capitals for 108.