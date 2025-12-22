IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly Aspires to Emulate Idol Shaun Marsh for Punjab Kings
IPL 2026: Eighteen years since Shaun Marsh's brilliant debut season, Punjab Kings will feature another young Aussie.
IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly wants to have a legacy like that of Shaun Marsh for Punjab Kings.
The erstwhile Kings XI Punjab boasted a constellation of superstars in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. Led by Yuvraj Singh — then at the absolute peak of his powers — the squad featured marquee names such as Irfan Pathan, Brett Lee, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara.
Yet, the player who outshone everyone — not just in KXIP, but in the entire competition — was a 24-year-old Australian who had not even made his debut for the Baggy Greens. With 616 runs, which included five half-centuries and a century, the maiden IPL edition belonged unequivocally to a certain Shaun Marsh.
Eighteen years on, the franchise — now rechristened Punjab Kings — is set to feature another young Australian left-hander who, coincidentally, counts Marsh as his role model. At the auction, the Shreyas Iyer-led team signed 22-year-old Cooper Connolly for Rs 3 crore.
The all-rounder has previously acknowledged Marsh’s influence on his career, revealing how he shaped his own game around the former Punjab batter. He had said:
I spent my first couple of years watching Shaun Marsh play when he was still playing, took that under my wing, and thought, yeah, I’m going to try that and see if this works out for me.
Now part of the very franchise that offered his idol the platform to flourish, Connolly harbours ambitions of treading a similar path and replicating Marsh’s impact for Punjab.
The Quint asked Connolly about his aspirations in an interaction with select media. He informed us:
Shaun Marsh created a legacy all over the world because he was a world-class player, and I still speak to him occasionally. To have the career that he had would be unbelievable. If anyone has even half of that career, they’ve done incredibly well. There’s still a long way to go for me, but I’d love to leave a legacy at Punjab. If I get my opportunity, I’ll try to make the most of it and create moments that matter. Hopefully, I can etch my name into the history of the franchise and, most importantly, help Punjab win a trophy.
Connolly also wants to speak with Marsh prior to his arrival in India for the competition.
I’m really looking forward to learning along the way, and over the next couple of months I’ll definitely speak to Shaun about his time at Punjab, in terms of what worked for him, how he approached it, and how he enjoyed that phase of his career.
The youngster is currently enjoying an impressive Big Bash League season, sitting fourth on the run-scorers’ chart with 136 runs from just a couple of appearances for the Perth Scorchers. However, he has been batting at number three — a slot that may not be available at Punjab Kings, with captain Shreyas Iyer likely to occupy that position.
Connolly, however, is banking on his versatility to come through at the IPL. He tells The Quint:
I like to model my game around versatility and being able to perform in any position. Whether that’s batting at No. 3 or in the middle order, I’m comfortable adapting to the role the team needs. I’m still learning and enjoying the No. 3 role with the Scorchers, but if the role at Punjab is different, that’s completely understandable because it’s a world-class team. Batting in the middle order would also be a nice opportunity—to knuckle down, absorb pressure, and really get to work in that phase of the innings.