ICC World Cup: Pak vs New Zealand Warm-up Match to Be Played Behind Closed Doors

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand, to be held on 29 September in Hyderabad, will be played behind closed doors, said an update from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The reason behind the warm-up game to be played behind closed doors has been cited ‘as per the advice of the local security agencies’ in Hyderabad. “The match in Hyderabad coincides with festivals on the day and large gatherings are expected around the city. The spectators who bought tickets for the game will receive a full refund,” further said the update.

Hyderabad is one of three venues, alongside Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati, to be hosting the warm-up matches of the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup from 29 September to 3 October, before the tournament takes place from 5 October to 19 November.