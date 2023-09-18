2023 World Cup: Jofra Archer to Travel With England Squad as Travelling Reserve

Fast-bowler Jofra Archer will travel with the England squad to the upcoming Men’s ODI World Cup in India as a traveling reserve, confirmed men’s lead selector Luke Wright.

Archer's name was absent from England's final 15-player ICC World Cup squad announced on Sunday due to the reoccurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow which flared up while playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, ruling him out of the entire home summer this year.

"The best thing for Jofra is to travel with the team and keep working with his rehab and being around the physios and the team. We are doing all we can to get him ready to be as good as he can be.”