India Women vs Pakistan Women: Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming

India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup 2023 live streaming details are here.
(Photo: icc-cricket.com)
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played in South Africa from 10 February to 26 February. The tournament has already begun in full swing and the teams are gearing up to play against each other. It is important to note that India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played soon. Fans across the country are eagerly waiting to watch team India put up a tough fight against Pakistan.
As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup 2023 is set to be played on Sunday, 12 February 2023. Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the entire match from anywhere they want. It is important to take note of the match date, time, and other details.
What is the date of India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup 2023?
As per the date mentioned on the official schedule, India Women are gearing up to face Pakistan Women on Sunday, 12 February 2023.
What is the time of India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023?
Cricket fans should note that India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup 2023 is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST. It is important to take note of the match time if you want to watch the live streaming in the country.
What is the venue of India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023?
India Women vs Pakistan Women will play against each other in Newlands, Cape Town, on Sunday.
Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 in India?
The TV channels that will broadcast India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 live in India are the ones that fall under the Star Sports Network channels.
Where to watch the live streaming of India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup 2023 in India?
You can watch the live streaming of India Women vs Pakistan Women on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India, on 12 February.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)