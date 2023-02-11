WPL Auction 2023 Date: Time and Live Streaming Details of Women’s Premier League

The inaugural WPL, Women’s Premier League 2023 auction is scheduled to take place on 13 February 2023. People are excited to watch the WPL auction 2023 that is set to be conducted soon. As per the latest official details announced by BCCI, approximately 409 cricketers are gearing up to go under the hammer. However, it is important to note that a whopping 1525 players had registered for the WPL auction. Viewers must take note of the latest details here.

In the first season of the Women’s Premier League, the highest bracket for the base price is decided to be INR 50 Lakh. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana from India, two of the biggest names in women's cricket, have given their names in the INR 50 Lakh price bracket. The Women’s Premier League, WPL 2023 auction will be live streamed.