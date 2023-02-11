WPL Auction 2023 Date: Time and Live Streaming Details of Women’s Premier League

WPL Auction 2023 live streaming details in India are mentioned here for the fans.
(Photo Courtesy: InsideSport.IN)
The inaugural WPL, Women’s Premier League 2023 auction is scheduled to take place on 13 February 2023. People are excited to watch the WPL auction 2023 that is set to be conducted soon. As per the latest official details announced by BCCI, approximately 409 cricketers are gearing up to go under the hammer. However, it is important to note that a whopping 1525 players had registered for the WPL auction. Viewers must take note of the latest details here.
In the first season of the Women’s Premier League, the highest bracket for the base price is decided to be INR 50 Lakh. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana from India, two of the biggest names in women's cricket, have given their names in the INR 50 Lakh price bracket. The Women’s Premier League, WPL 2023 auction will be live streamed.
It is important to note that a total of five WPL teams will play against each other on the ground in the inaugural Women’s Premier League 2023 season. The teams that will play are Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, Lucknow, and Mumbai.
When will the WPL auction 2023 be conducted?
As per the details mentioned on the official schedule, the WPL auction 2023 will be held on Monday, 13 February 2023.
When will WPL auction 2023 start?
Viewers should note that the WPL auction 2023 will start at 2:30 PM IST. They should keep an eye on the live streaming to know more.
Where will the WPL auction 2023 be conducted?
Everyone should note that the WPL auction 2023 will be conducted in Mumbai. Viewers should know the live streaming details of the auction if they want to watch it from their homes.
Which TV channels will broadcast the WPL auction 2023 on Monday?
The broadcasting rights for the Women's Premier League 2023 are given to Viacom 18. Viewers can watch the WPL 2023 auction live TV broadcast on the Sports 18 Network channels.
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL auction 2023?
Viewers can watch the live streaming of the WPL auction 2023 on the Jio Cinema app.
