ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Schedule, and Live Streaming
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will officially kick off from 10 February 2023. Check full schedule below.
ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023: The eighth edition of ICC T20 Women's World Cup will commence from Friday, 10 February 2023. This year, the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will be hosted by South Africa.
In the previous edition of Women's T20 World Cup, the Indian team reached the finale but lost to Australia in the final match. This year, the women in blue will definitely try their best to grab the title.
Lets us read about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 full schedule, fixtures, live streaming, live telecast, and more.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Full Schedule and Fixtures
Check out the full schedule and fixtures of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 including date, time, venue, and more below.
|Date
|Match
|Teams
|Venue
|TIME (IST)
|10-Feb
|Match No. 1
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Newlands, Cape Town
|10:30 PM
|11-Feb
|Match No. 2
|West Indies vs England
|Boland Park, Paarl
|6:30 PM
|11-Feb
|Match No 3
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Boland Park, Paarl
|10:30 PM
|12-Feb
|Match No. 4
|India vs Pakistan
|Newlands, Cape Town
|6:30 PM
|12-Feb
|Match No. 5
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|Newlands, Cape Town
|10:30 PM
|13-Feb
|Match No. 6
|Ireland vs England
|Boland Park, Paarl
|6:30 PM
|13-Feb
|Match No. 7
|South Africa vs New Zealand
|Boland Park, Paarl
|10:30 PM
|14-Feb
|Match No. 8
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|St George's Park, Gqeberha
|10:30 PM
|15-Feb
|Match No. 9
|West Indies vs India
|Newlands, Cape Town
|6:30 PM
|15-Feb
|Match No. 10
|Pakistan vs Ireland
|Newlands, Cape Town
|10:30 PM
|16-Feb
|Match No. 11
|Sri Lanka vs Australia
|St George's Park, Gqeberha
|6:30 PM
|17-Feb
|Match No. 12
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|Newlands, Cape Town
|6:30 PM
|17-Feb
|Match No. 13
|West Indies vs Ireland
|Newlands, Cape Town
|10:30 PM
|18-Feb
|Match No. 14
|India vs England�
|St George's Park, Gqeberha
|6:30 PM
|18-Feb
|Match No. 15
|South Africa vs Australia
|St George's Park, Gqeberha
|10:30 PM
|19-Feb
|Match No. 16
|Pakistan vs West Indies
|Boland Park, Paarl
|6:30 PM
|19-Feb
|Match No. 17
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Boland Park, Paarl
|10:30 PM
|20-Feb
|Match No. 18
|Ireland vs India
|St George's Park, Gqeberha
|10:30 PM
|21-Feb
|Match No. 19
|England vs Pakistan
|Newlands, Cape Town
|6:30 PM
|21-Feb
|Match No. 20
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Newlands, Cape Town
|6:30 PM
|23-Feb
|SEMI-FINAL 1
|Semi-finalist 1 vs Semi-finalist 2
|Newlands, Cape Town
|6:30 PM
|24-Feb
|SEMI-FINAL 2
|Semi-finalist 3 vs Semi-finalist 4
|Newlands, Cape Town
|6:30 PM
|26-Feb
|FINAL
|Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2
|Newlands, Cape Town
|6:30 PM
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Groups
In the ICC Women’s T20 World cup 2023, ten teams will participate. All the 10 teams will be divided into two groups and each group will consist of five teams.
Group 1: Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.
Group 2: India, England, Pakistan, West Indies, and Ireland.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Live Streaming
The live streaming of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast
The live telecast of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
