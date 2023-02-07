ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Schedule, and Live Streaming

ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023: The eighth edition of ICC T20 Women's World Cup will commence from Friday, 10 February 2023. This year, the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will be hosted by South Africa.

In the previous edition of Women's T20 World Cup, the Indian team reached the finale but lost to Australia in the final match. This year, the women in blue will definitely try their best to grab the title.

Lets us read about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 full schedule, fixtures, live streaming, live telecast, and more.