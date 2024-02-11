U19 World Cup Final: Limbani & Tiwari Blunt Aus Progress, India Need 254 To Win

Australia scored only 45 runs in the first ten overs, and the scoring rate dropped even further in the last ten overs, where they scored 42 runs. At the end of 20 overs, the score read 87/1.

Leading the Australian resilience was their skipper Hugh Weibgen, who had scored a stunning century against England. He was only a couple of runs shy of what would have been a commendable half-century when he was dismissed by Tiwari. Enticing Weibgen to a cover drive, Tiwari managed to find the outside edge which was safely caught by Musheer Khan.

With one established batter departed, India needed to dismiss the other set batter – Harry Dixon, who was holding firm on 42. Tiwari, who had been taken to the cleaners by the same batter, redeemed himself in the 23rd over by outfoxing Dixon with a knuckle-ball, which the 18-year-old guided into the hands of Murugan Abhishek.