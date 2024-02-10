India vs Eng Tests: Virat Kohli Remains 'Unavailable' for Remainder of Series

Though Jadeja and Rahul have been included in the squad, BCCI said their inclusion will be subject to clearance by the medical team. Jadeja had injured his hamstring while batting in the first Test at Hyderabad while Rahul had complained of pain in his right quadriceps after the game ended, which India lost by 28 runs.

On the other hand, Iyer’s exclusion comes after making scores of 35 and 13 in Hyderabad, followed by scoring 27 and 29 in Visakhapatnam, where he struggled to get going. Multiple reports had said Iyer complained of groin and lower back stiffness after the Visakhapatnam Test, which India won by 106 runs.

But the BCCI has not given any reasoning behind Iyer being left out of the Test team. His exclusion means Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan have retained their places in the squad. Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar and fast-bowler Avesh Khan also don’t find places in the 17-member India Test squad.