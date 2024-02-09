Started in the Streets, Now at World Cup – Naman Tiwari, India U19’s Desi Starc

ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Story of Naman Tiwari, India U19 Team's pacer
(Photo: Instagram & sourced by The Quint)
– 'I have always wanted to keep my son away from all the publicity. Par is baar to itna prachar ho gaya ki hum kuch kar nahin paaye. (But on this occasion, I couldn’t).'
– 'Why, though?'
– 'Sir, sach bataye? (Do you want me to tell the truth, sir?)'
– 'Of course.'
– 'Hum gaon ke aadmi hain. Maati se judey hain. Bas yahin sochte hain ki nazar na lage bacche ko. (Sir, I hail from a village. I don’t want the evil eye to be cast on him).'
Beyond the realm of scientific validation, however, his acknowledgement was forthright.
Hailing from Nunkhar – a remote village secluded in the vastness of Uttar Pradesh – Tiwari had migrated to Lucknow decades ago to make a livelihood. His days were occupied by selling insurance policies, alternating between the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the United India Insurance Company (UIIC). When not explaining policy details, Tiwari devoted himself to caring for his family of five.
Till only a few weeks ago, everything we have mentioned so far encapsulated his identity, and it was considered to be adequate.
Now, however, a seismic shift has occurred. The ever-so-peaceful lifestyle – elitists might call it humdrum, but what do they know about India? – has been jolted. Calls have started to come from various corners of the country.
Once convinced that any correlation between media coverage and the metaphorical evil eye is unfounded, Surya Nath Tiwari took The Quint through the left-arm pacer’s journey, which started in the streets.
With the primary focus being on pursuing education to secure a decent livelihood, sport was a luxury in the Tiwari household. Surya Nath’s three daughters had adhered to this plan, but Naman ended up being a disruptor. Surya Nath recollects:
But a plastic bat and ball could only keep him engaged for so long. Soon, the pacer wanted to do what every other cricket aspirant he met was doing – join an academy. His father obliged, except there was one issue
Recognising that Naman’s love for cricket surpassed fleeting childhood fancies for just about everything under the sun, and realising it was impractical to endure lengthy commutes daily, especially as the family's sole breadwinner, Surya Nath decided to get him admitted to a local academy instead.
It turned out to be a crucial decision.
Naman Tiwari started his cricket career at seven years of age.
Leading the local academy team was Yash Sahni, then a 20-year-old batsman, and now both Naman's coach and a talent scout with the Rajasthan Royals. Despite still being very young, Yash left the academy to start something of his own, fueled by frustration over limited opportunities and internal politics.
Reflecting on the challenges, Yash Sahni shared with The Quint:
At only 20, Yash Sahni decided to become a coach, with Naman being his first student.
But an academy cannot be built overnight, so Naman had to practice wherever he could – mostly on the streets.
Back home, Surya Nath was anxious about his 12-year-old son training on the streets, under the guidance of a 20-year-old coach. To alleviate his concerns, Naman struck a deal.
A three-year deal helped Naman continue his cricket career.
For Yash, who now has just about enough to rent a ground and coach 50 kids, the endeavour of getting Naman to the Indian team was not without its share of ridicule.
It did not take long for Naman’s career to take off. After showcasing his talent in the age-group teams of Uttar Pradesh and making a mark at the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, he received a call-up to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he got to rub shoulders with pace stalwarts like Jasprit Bumrah.
For the Tiwari family, there was no greater achievement than seeing Naman don the national colours.
The Mitchell Starc superfan, whose action is similar to the Aussie speedster, has had a memorable time so far in South Africa. He has picked up 10 wickets in five matches, including two four-wicket hauls.
In a couple of days, Naman will have the chance to secure a World Cup victory for his nation. Not having any association with the sport whatsoever, Surya Nath does not have any pre-match tips for his son. What he has, though, is crucial life advice.
Beyond trophies, Naman Tiwari's father wants him to stay humble.
Should India win, Tiwari senior does not know how he will celebrate. All he knows is that irrespective of how successful Naman turns out to be, and how much he earns, he will never stop working as an insurance agent.
He signs off by saying: ‘Bas maati se jude rehna chahiye, sir’ (Need to stay connected to roots).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)