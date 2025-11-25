ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Fixtures Announced, India vs Pakistan on 15 February

Co-hosts India will open their title defence at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a marquee night fixture against the United States at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on 7 February, setting the tone for what promises to be a spectacular opening day of cricket across the subcontinent. Former champions Pakistan and the West Indies will also feature on day one, playing at the historic Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, respectively.

The world’s largest cricket venue, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, has been earmarked to host the final on 8 March, in a tournament that will span eight electrifying venues across India and Sri Lanka. The MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata) R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy) round out the full list of host venues. The complete schedule was unveiled at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai today.

ICC Chairman Mr Jay Shah presided over the event, which showcased the fixtures. Sharing the stage were Rohit Sharma, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup-winning captain and newly appointed ICC Brand Ambassador, India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, and India women’s captain and reigning ICC CWC 2025 winner Harmanpreet Kaur.