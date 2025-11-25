Does This Video Show Temba Bavuma Responding to Bumrah’s ‘Bauna’ Remark? No!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does This Video Show Temba Bavuma Responding to Bumrah’s ‘Bauna’ Remark? No!

The video has been altered to make the false claim. Bavuma has not responded to Bumrah's 'bauna' remark.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An altered video of South African cricketer Temba Bavuma is being shared to falsely claim that he responded to Jasprit Bumrah's 'bauna' remark.</p></div>
i

An altered video of South African cricketer Temba Bavuma is being shared to falsely claim that he responded to Jasprit Bumrah's 'bauna' remark.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

A video of South African cricketer Temba Bavuma is being shared on social media, claiming that he responded to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s remark about his height during a test match between the two teams at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, on 14 November.

What does he purportedly say?: In the video, Bavuma can be heard responding to a query about people teasing him about his height, saying,

“Call me pocket-sized. Call me short. Call me John the Don, whatever you want, I don’t care. While you’re busy giving names for me, I’m out here making history. This so called bauna [dwarf] is the one scoring runs, leading teams, and making headlines. Bumrah, you named me bauna and people says ‘bauna hi devta hai’ [The dwarf is the king.] So Lord Bavuma, is the God.”

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, there is no evidence to support the claim that Bavuma responded to the remarks.

  • Moreover, we were able to establish the visuals of Bavuma speaking date back to at least 2023 and do not show him speaking after the recent issue.

How do we know?: We analysed the claim from multiple angles to verify the truth behind the viral video.

News and official sources: First, we ran a keyword search to check whether the Proteas cricketer had issued a statement or even responded to Bumrah’s remark, but did not find any credible or official sources sharing this information.

  • Neither Cricbuzz nor ESPNCricInfo, which usually carry visuals of most interviews and matches, had this video of Bavuma's response.

  • Similarly, we did not find any such statements on Cricket South Africa's website or social media accounts.

  • On BCCI's website, we saw that players spoke to the media against a different backdrop than the one seen in the claim.

The background is different that the clip in the claim.

(Source: BCCI.tv/Screenshot)

Details in the video: We also noticed that throughout the video, the words we could hear did not match the way Bavuma's mouth moved, indicating that an audio track was laid over the video track.

  • In the video, we noticed that Bavuma’s jersey showed a company called ‘Castore’ as its sponsor, with a logo resembling wings.

  • The jersey also showed two green lines running down its sides.

The logo reads ‘Castore’.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

However, the jersey that the team is wearing during its current test series, as seen in photos shared by the team’s official Instagram account, does not match the one seen in the claim.

Both jerseys differ.

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

  • Moreover, we found that Castore had sponsored the team between September 2021 and 5 September 2023, when the team switched to Lotto Sports.

  • The team’s current jersey, which is white with green logos, does not feature the stripes seen in the claim.

This photo was taken during the India-South Africa test series in November 2025.

(Source: Getty Images/Screenshot)

Macron Sports became the sponsor of the Proteas team since February 2025 and their logo is featured on the team’s jersey.

This is the current jersey.

(Source: Macron Sports Hub/Screenshot)

Is it AI?: We submitted the video to the Misinformation Combat Alliance’s (MCA) Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU), who ran the video through several AI-generated content detection tools.

  • Apart from the first ten seconds of the clip, Hive's Moderation's AI audio classifier said that the audio was "not AI-generated."

  • Their deepfake detector, too, found no signs for AI in the visuals.

Hive's tool did not think the clip was made or modified with AI.

(Source: DAU/Screenshot)

  • However, Hiya's Audio Intelligence tool said that the audio "seems generated or modified by AI."

Hiya's tool suspected it to be AI.

(Source: DAU/Screenshot)

  • Swiss deep-tech company Aurigin.ai's tool was 57 percent sure that the audio was AI-generated.

Aurigin's tool also showed low-confidence.

(Source: DAU/Screenshot)

The Quint has reached out to Bavuma's team and the SA cricket board and will update the story once we have a response.

Conclusion: The video of Temba Bavuma talking about Bumrah's remarks is an altered video.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

