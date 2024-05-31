ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: India Schedule, Squad, and Live Streaming in India

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be the greatest edition of the tournament to date, including twenty teams competing for the trophy for the first time. The T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from 2 June to 29 June. Defending champions England will be guided by Jos Buttler. South Asian powerhouses India and Pakistan will flaunt their experienced skippers, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. Co-hosts the United States will make their debut in the ICC World Cup along with Uganda.
One should note that the twenty teams are divided into four groups of five for the first stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. Each team will play three matches against their group rivals to select the semi-finalists. One should know India's schedule for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
Here is the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 India schedule, squad, venue, and other details you should know if you are excited to watch your favourite players in action. Read till the end to know the important updates.
India is gearing up to start their campaign on 5 June, against Ireland. Let's take a look at Team India's schedule in the group stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024:
5 June 2024: India vs Ireland, New York, 8 pm IST.
9 June 2024: India vs Pakistan, New York, 8 pm IST.
12 June 2024: United States vs India, New York, 8 pm IST.
15 June 2024: India vs Canada, Florida, 8 pm IST.
Here is the potential Super 8 schedule for India that cricket fans should note properly:
20 June 2024: New Zealand vs India, Barbados, 8 pm IST.
22 June 2024: India vs Sri Lanka, Antigua, 8 pm IST.
24 June 2024: Australia vs India, St Lucia, 8 pm IST.
Here is team India's squad in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 that you must know:
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan.
You can watch the live telecast of the T20 World Cup 2024 on the Star Sports television network. One can follow the live streaming of all the matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website on the scheduled dates.
