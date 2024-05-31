Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: India Schedule, Squad, and Live Streaming in India

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: India Schedule, Squad, and Live Streaming in India

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: The tournament is scheduled to start on 2 June, this year.
Raajwrita Dutta
Cricket
Published:

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be the greatest edition of the tournament to date, including twenty teams competing for the trophy for the first time. The T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from 2 June to 29 June. Defending champions England will be guided by Jos Buttler. South Asian powerhouses India and Pakistan will flaunt their experienced skippers, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. Co-hosts the United States will make their debut in the ICC World Cup along with Uganda.

One should note that the twenty teams are divided into four groups of five for the first stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. Each team will play three matches against their group rivals to select the semi-finalists. One should know India's schedule for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Also ReadKKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming and Telecast?

Here is the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 India schedule, squad, venue, and other details you should know if you are excited to watch your favourite players in action. Read till the end to know the important updates.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: India Group Stage Schedule

India is gearing up to start their campaign on 5 June, against Ireland. Let's take a look at Team India's schedule in the group stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024:

  • 5 June 2024: India vs Ireland, New York, 8 pm IST.

  • 9 June 2024: India vs Pakistan, New York, 8 pm IST.

  • 12 June 2024: United States vs India, New York, 8 pm IST.

  • 15 June 2024: India vs Canada, Florida, 8 pm IST.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: India Super 8 Schedule

Here is the potential Super 8 schedule for India that cricket fans should note properly:

  • 20 June 2024: New Zealand vs India, Barbados, 8 pm IST.

Also ReadAl Nassr vs Al Ittihad Live Streaming: How To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Play Live
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

  • 22 June 2024: India vs Sri Lanka, Antigua, 8 pm IST.

  • 24 June 2024: Australia vs India, St Lucia, 8 pm IST.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: Team India Squad

Here is team India's squad in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 that you must know:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: Live Telecast and Streaming

You can watch the live telecast of the T20 World Cup 2024 on the Star Sports television network. One can follow the live streaming of all the matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website on the scheduled dates.

Also ReadIPL 2024 Qualifier 2, SRH vs RR Live: Date, Venue, Playing 11 & Live Streaming

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT