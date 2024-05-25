IPL Final 2024: When & Where To Watch KKR vs SRH Live Streaming and Telecast?

IPL Final 2024: KKR vs SRH Live Streaming and Telecast.
IPL Final 2024 KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash in the final match of IPL 2024 on Sunday, 26 May 2024. The game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The two time IPL winners KKR qualified for the IPL final match after defeating SRH on 21 May. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad made it to the finals after winning against Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in the second qualifier match on 24 May. SRH has won one season of IPL in 2016.
KKR and SRH have faced each other in 27 head to head matches so far. Out of these games, KKR has won 17 while as SRH has been victorious in 9 matches. It would be therefore quite interesting to witness which team will become the champion of IPL 2024. Let us check out all the important details about KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final match below.
The final match of IPL 2024 between KKR and SRH will be played on Sunday, 26 May 2024.
The final match of IPL 2024 between KKR and SRH will be played at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be held half an hour early.
The final match of IPL 2024 between KKR and SRH will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
The final match of IPL 2024 between KKR and SRH will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.
The final match of IPL 2024 between KKR and SRH will be live telecasted on the Star Sports network.
KKR Squad: Allah Ghazanfar, Andre Russell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, KS Bharat, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Starc, Nitish Rana, Phil Salt, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Venkatesh Iyer
SRH Squad: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Akash Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Marco Jansen, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, and Washington Sundar.
