IPL 2024 Qualifier 2, SRH vs RR Live: Date, Venue, Playing 11 & Live Streaming

IPL 2024 Qualifier 2, SRH vs RR live streaming details on 24 May
(Image: The Quint)
RR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match: The head-to-head record between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL has been remarkably balanced. In their 19 encounters, SRH turned out to be victorious on 10 occasions, while RR won 9. The teams will be clashing against each other for the first time in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Sunrisers Hyderabad were denied a finals berth by the Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1 and will be competing in their one last chance in the penultimate clash of the tournament, and will look forward to revive their batting sting against the Royals. Rajasthan Royals after having their last four group matches finally found their groove against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first Eliminator on 22 May, Wednesday after registering a hard-fought win by four wickets while chasing 172 runs on the board.
Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.
Where will the IPL 2024 qualifier 2 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals be played?
The qualifier 2 IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
When will the qualifier 2 IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals be played?
The IPL 2024 qualifier 2 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played on 24 May, Friday.
At what time will the qualifier 2 IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals start?
The IPL 2024 qualifier 2 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which channel will broadcast the IPL 2024 qualifier 2 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in India?
The IPL 2024 qualifier 2 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on StarSports Network in India.
Where will the IPL 2024 qualifier 2 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals be live-streamed?
The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and on its official website.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.
Impact Players: Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Sanvir Singh
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact players: Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)