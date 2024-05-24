Gautam Gambhir Might Be the Ultimate Candidate for the Team India Coaching Job

As Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach of India's senior men's cricket team nears its conclusion after the 2024 T20 World Cup in June, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is actively seeking his successor. The high-profile vacancy, seeking a coach for three and a half years – from 1 July 2024, to 31 December 2027 – has sparked intense speculation regarding potential candidates.
Among the notable names are former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir, National Cricket Academy director VVS Laxman, and former New Zealand captain, currently serving as Chennai Super Kings Head Coach, Stephen Fleming.
Gautam Gambhir has emerged as the prime contender for the role, with the fans also supporting his candidature.
Let's delve into the factors that make Gambhir a compelling choice for this prestigious role:
Contribution in ICC Events as a Player
The BCCI are looking for a coach who has played a minimum of 30 Tests or 50 ODIs. Gautam Gambhir, who has represented India in 58 Test matches, 147 ODIs, and 37 T20Is, fits this bill.
The 42-year-olds impressive contributions to Indian cricket, particularly in major ICC tournaments, bolster his credentials. He was instrumental in India's triumph in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, playing a pivotal innings of 97 in the final against Sri Lanka, which stands out as one of the finest World Cup performances.
Furthermore, Gambhir played an integral role in India's triumphant campaign in the ICC World T20 in 2007.
Impressive Coaching Stints in IPL
Gautam Gambhir's coaching experience makes him a standout candidate for the national team. As a mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, he guided the team to playoff berths in both years. LSG finished fourth in their inaugural season in 2022 and improved to third place in 2023.
For the IPL 2024 season, Gambhir rejuvenated a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team as their mentor. Under his leadership, KKR topped the points table after the 14 league matches and became the first team to qualify for the final.
Bringing Out the Best
Gambhir is known for bringing out the best in his players. At LSG, he played a key role in Ayush Badoni's debut. Despite lacking domestic experience, Badoni was picked by LSG on Gambhir’s insistence. “Gautam bhaiya backed me a lot. He told me to play my natural game and assured me of a proper run,” Badoni remarked after his debut.
At KKR, Gambhir's influence has been equally impactful. He successfully convinced Sunil Narine to open the innings, a strategy he had previously implemented during his captaincy stint. Fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate had revealed that the team management had consistently tried and failed to get Narine to open the innings in the last few seasons, until Gambhir magically convinced him with his words.
Moreover, Gambhir has fostered young and uncapped talents like Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora, providing them with opportunities that have benefited the team. Gambhir's proven track record of nurturing talent and achieving excellent results underscores his suitability for a coaching role with the national team.
Egalitarian Coaching Approach
In cricket, much transpires behind the scenes in the dressing room, often setting the tone for success on the field. The mentality of both coach and players frequently holds the key to a team's triumphs, an area where Gambhir excels. His mindset and strategic vision for the team speak volumes.
Addressing KKR players ahead of the IPL 2024 final, Gambhir emphasised the ethos of representing a highly successful franchise. Gambhir's egalitarian approach, treating all players equally regardless of seniority, underscores his commitment to a unified mission – winning the IPL.
You are representing a very successful franchise. Make sure you train that way, you play that way and carry that attitude on the field. Everyone in this group will be treated equally. There’s no junior senior. We have one mission to win this IPL.Gautam Gambhir
While some may perceive Gambhir as intense, he remains undeterred, prioritising victory above all else.
Sometimes when people talk about – he doesn’t smile. He doesn’t love. He’s always intense. He’s always grumpy. He’s always walking on the edge. He’s old. He always has his game face on. People don’t come to watch me smile. Unfortunately, people come to watch me win. That’s the kind of profession we guys are in. I can’t help it.Gautam Gambhir
Gambhir's approach is well-received by both young and experienced players. His focus on team goals over individual milestones resonates deeply within the squad.
He has always focused on creating an impact for the team’s goals rather than personal achievements. He is an amazing leader.KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer
Experts Also Want Gambhir to Coach India
Former cricketers and experts unanimously agree that Gautam Gambhir possesses the essential qualities to excel as a coach, asserting that his mindset aligns perfectly with India’s cricketing landscape.
Legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram has endorsed Gambhir as the ideal candidate to coach Team India, emphasising Gambhir's straightforward attitude as a valuable asset that would greatly benefit the team.
He is the best candidate. It depends on whether Gautam accepts it. He is a very intelligent person. GG is very simple. Straightforward. Not a difficult person. But he speaks clearly, bluntly and doesn’t think twice, a quality that isn’t part of Indian cricket culture. In our culture, we say things that don’t offend people. But GG is someone who, if he doesn’t like something, will say it to your face. That’s his quality and that’s why everyone likes him. He gets aggressive at times, but that’s him as a person. He will bring that same aggression in the team, but it all boils down to whether he agrees to take up the role.Wasim Akram, former Pakistan cricketer
Former England cricketer Graeme Swann echoes similar sentiments, affirming that Gambhir would be exceptional if he were to take on the coaching role.
GG has done a great job, and if he is the head coach he will be brilliant. He was a great leader, a great captain, and a great batsman, and a lot of people look up to him and that has been shown in the way KKR responded to his mentorship.Graeme Swann, former England cricketer
