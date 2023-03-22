ICC Cricket World Cup: 2023 WC Likely To Be Held From 5 October to 19 November

The 2023 instalment of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is expected to commence on 5 October, with the final scheduled for 19 November, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. India will be hosting the competition for the fourth time, having previously been the joint hosts in 1987, 1996 and 2011.

With the country all set to stage the tournament entirely for the first time, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has earmarked at least 12 venues for the occasion.