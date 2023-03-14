Ind vs Aus: BCCI Launch Appeal to ICC Over ‘Poor’ Rating of Indore Pitch

After the end of the game, match referee Broad in his report had said that the "pitch was very dry and did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start". He further stated that there was "excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match".

Broad's rating meant the venue has now accrued three demerit points and this will remain active for a five-year rolling period.

The serious part of the Match Referee's verdict is the impending danger of suspension to the ground. As per the rules, "When a venue accumulates five demerit points (or crosses that threshold), it will be suspended from hosting any international cricket for a period of 12 months, while a venue will be suspended from staging any international cricket for 24 months when it reaches the threshold of 10 demerit points."