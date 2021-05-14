Hardik Can’t be in Playing XI If He Can’t Bowl: Sarandeep Singh

“The selectors’ decision to ignore Hardik for Tests is understandable. He has not been able bowl regularly after his surgery. I feel he has to bowl 10 overs in ODIs and four in T20s to be part of the playing XI even in shorter formats. He can’t just play as a batsman,” Sarandeep was quoted as saying by PTI.

“If Hardik doesn’t bowl, it disturbs the balance of the side hugely. You have to play an extra bowler because of that and someone like Surykumar Yadav has to miss out. As we saw in the ODI series against England and Australia, we can’t play with five bowling options.

“Then team now has other all-rounders in Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Jaddu is back, Shardul Thakur can also be an all-rounder, he has shown that. They all can do the job if Hardik can’t bowl.”

Batting for Shaw, Sarandeep said it is way too early to sideline a batsman like him. Not just Shaw, the former selector wasn’t happy that the likes of Priyank Panchal and Devdutt Padikkal did not get a look in.