IPL Could Resume in 2021, But When And at What Cost?

When Can the IPL Resume?

With 31 matches remaining – including the knockouts – there are about 18 days of play left to finish the season, even if teams play double-headers every day. Add another 5-7 days of quarantine and 4-5 days of pre-season training, and that’s about a 30-day window that the IPL will need to complete the season.

From June, a packed cricket calendar will start. It will involve India playing a World Test Championship final against New Zealand, then India playing England in a five-Test series and then India hosting the T20 World Cup. There’s also the Ashes between Australia and England later in the year.

Where in all this will the BCCI find a one-month window for the IPL?

June? No, June has India playing New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship starting 18 June in England with Virat Kohli’s team expected to leave by the last week of May, especially considering the strict quarantine rules in place for any travel from India.

July will see India travel to Sri Lanka for a limited-series tour, as announced by Ganguly in a recent media interview. The three ODIs and five T20I series will, however, not see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as part of the squad because they will continue their stay in England for their next assignment. Instead, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the Pandya brothers will be seen in the series.