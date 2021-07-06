Hardik Pandya Bowled in Intra-Squad Game, Final Call to be Made

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is bowling in the nets in Sri Lanka although the decision to make him bowl in the upcoming limited-overs series will be taken by him and the Indian team management, ahead of the first ODI on July 13, said batsman Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday.



"He has been bowling at the nets and he also bowled in the intra-squad match [on Monday]. But it is his and team management's call how they want to go about it. But yes, he is bowling and it is a very good sign," Yadav told media during a virtual interaction.