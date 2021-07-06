Stokes Captain of New England Team After COVID Hits 7 Ahead of Pak Series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Tuesday that it was naming an "18-strong group for the series against Pakistan".



"Ben Stokes will return to the squad to captain the side and Chris Silverwood, who had been due to take some time away during the white ball series, is back as head coach. In total, there are nine uncapped players in the squad," the ECB said.



The announcement comes after three members of the initial playing group and four members of the management staff had tested positive for COVID-19, and consequently the entire squad initially selected went into isolation.



The ECB said that incoming players and support team members would follow PCR tests and bridging protocols to ensure safe entry to camp.