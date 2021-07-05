Why is Mithali Raj Denied the Credit Due to Her?

The aggressive field positioning by England captain Heather Knight also deserves mention. Knight successfully blocked Raj's single options with a ring field on both sides of the wicket. With the top batters gone, going over the top was too risky an option to take.



Raj's hand in the third ODI was an absolute gem. Many might have gone to sleep in the middle of India's chase after Harmanpreet's dismissal in the 34th over, but Mithali (75* off 86 balls, SR: 87.21) showed her range and smarts as she partnered with Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana to take India home.



It was fitting that, in all likelihood, her last knock in England – the same country where she began her ODI career in 1999 – was a near-perfect display of the Indian captain's finest attributes of crystal clear thinking, admirable handling of pressure, shepherding the youngsters and not playing to the gallery.



And, this was no flash in the pan. Raj averages 111.1 in successful ODI run chases. Quite like Dhoni... Okay, I get your point. No comparisons!



Just imagine the response Kohli or Tendulkar would have got, having taken India to a last-over finish against England in their own den.

If Mithali can get a dollop of that adulation, women's cricket will be on the right track. Mithali getting a biopic is not a bad start, though.