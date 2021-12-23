From Substitute Fielder To World No 1: Marnus Labuschagne's Rise In Test Cricket

In 2014, the then 20-year-old Marnus Labuschagne had a first taste of Test cricket as a substitute fielder at the Gabba during the Border-Gavaskar series Down Under. And it took almost four years for him to get a place in the Australian Test squad as a specialist batter.



The starting was not impressive as he would have liked, but following the initial hiccups, the stylish batter never looked back and continues to impress cricket fanatics around the globe. He has also gained the trust of Cricket Australia's think tanks in a short span of time.

On Wednesday, Labuschagne climbed to the top of the ICC Test batting rankings. Three years on from making his debut, Labuschagne has smashed six centuries and 12 fifties across his first 20 Tests, garnering him an average of 62.14.