Cricket Australia CEO Hockley Would Love To See Paine Return To Cricket

"It's obviously just a really, really difficult situation. Let's not forget that it was Tim's decision to step aside and that was a decision the board felt was appropriate. He's been an exemplary captain throughout his three years, done a phenomenal job and it's just a very, very difficult situation. While he's made a big mistake, he's owned it, and he's stepped aside to prioritise and look after his family. We've really sought to support him."



"Everyone really wants to support him as best we can. He made a big mistake, he served Australian cricket as captain supremely well over the last number of years, he's paid an enormously high price. The head coach has been down to see him, we've had members of our high performance set up go down to Tassie. The Tasmanian cricket community have put their arms around him. We're all very, very concerned to make sure Tim is well supported. A lot of respect for Tim for owning his mistake and our job now is to really support him."