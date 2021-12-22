Experience 'The Summer of 83': When India Went From Underdogs to World Champions

Dedicated to Kapil's Devils, the champions of the 1983 Cricket World Cup, here is an interactive multimedia immersive by The Quint that takes you through the tales of that memorable tournament - the highs, the lows, and the ultimate triumph.

Thought of as a side that stood no chance after two disastrous World Cup outings in 1975 and 1979, Indian cricket turned a corner in June 1983. Things would never be the same again.

Come along with us then, as we relive that summer of '83. Explore the lesser-known tales of the tournament, as told by the players themselves. Take our special '83 World Cup Quiz and put your cricketing knowledge to the test. And discover the record feats that shaped the history of Indian cricket as we know it.