Ashes: What An Entertaining Innings From Travis Head, Says David Warner

"At the end of the day you think this could be your last game and you try to give it everything. Keep it simple and give it everything. Obviously getting bowled off a no-ball... you've got to try and keep your feet behind the line as a bowler. I thought I left very well today, I have worked on that especially at the Gabba. Everyone was talking about my form in the T20 stuff but when you're out of runs you deserve some luck and I got it."



Though Warner fell short of his 25th Test century by six runs, his good fortune and Head's onslaught meant that Australia are in a position of ascendancy with three days still left in the match.