Kohli Talks About Battling Depression, Need for Professional Help

Indian captain Virat Kohli opened up about his battles with depression during his horrendous tour of England in 2014 and said he felt like the "loneliest guy in the world" in the run of bad form.

Speaking to former England cricketer Mark Nicholas on his 'Not Just Cricket' podcast, Kohli said that he went through a difficult phase in 2014.

"Yes, I did," was his response when asked whether he had suffered from depression at the time.