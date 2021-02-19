RCB’s Kyle Jamieson Plays Down ‘External’ Price Tag Expectations

Jamieson, who has never played competitive cricket in India, hopes to learn a few tricks and use the IPL stint to prepare for the T20 World Cup later in the year and played down talk of the expectations that come from with a high price tag.

"To be fair, I don't think a whole lot changes to me," Jamieson said. "I accept that there will be expectations but that's been the case the whole time I've played. When you play your first one-day game, first Test, and different series, there's always expectation, but it's probably more externally than it is with me. For me, it's about how can I learn, how can I grow, and focusing on trying to do the job for the team at that time."

Jamieson, who first informed his loved ones after watching the bidding war pan out, also spoke to former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond, who is part of the coaching staff at the Mumbai Indians.