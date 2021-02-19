Arjun Was Picked Purely On Skills: MI Coach Mahela Jayawardene

Arjun was with Mumbai Indians as a net bowler during the IPL 2020 in UAE. He also made his debut for the Mumbai side earlier in the year in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"I have spent a lot of time in the nets, trying to teach him some tricks of the trade, he is a hardworking kid, he is keen on learning, it is an exciting part. The added pressure of being Sachin Tendulkar's son will always be on him, it is something he needs to live with, the environment of the team will help him. It will help him become a good cricketer, how many times a youngster gets picked in the auction and everyone is talking about him, he has to prove himself and he has to show everyone he has the goods," said Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan during a virtual press conference.

"Over the years, you've seen with our set-up, we've always backed the youngsters," Khan said. "We have always been scouting hard for talents, give them the opportunities. That has not changed in this auction as well. If you see, we have managed to achieve that nice balance of youth and experience. So that thorough process has been there and we'll continue to do that.

"We have some exciting young talent this time as well and Arjun, for sure, has been one of them. He was part of this squad when we went to Abu Dhabi last IPL. So he has spent enough time with us."