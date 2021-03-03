Fading Art of Playing Spin: Missing The Gavaskar Template of 1987

Lately in Indian cricket, and specifically since 2008 – the year the path-breaking Indian Premier League (IPL) was introduced – batsmen have forgotten the art of playing spin adroitly.

Raised on a heavy dose of 20-over cricket, youngsters – and many batsmen representing their countries – these days don’t know how to graft for runs, particularly on pitches that assist turn.

A sample of this disappearing trait was there for all to watch with dismay during the third India-England Ahmedabad Test on an untested pitch. Although India won the match handsomely in the end with three days to spare, even several home team batsmen disappointed. A majority of them were out to balls that went straight.