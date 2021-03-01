Motera Follows New Trend of Preparing Pitches With 2 Types of Soil

The reconstructed Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera, which is hosting the last two Tests of the four-match series between India and England and the subsequent T20 International series, is following a new trend of preparing pitches with two different types of soil.

The ground has six red soil pitches and five black soil pitches. The one used for the third Test was a red soil pitch and it came as no surprise that it helped the spinners early on the first day itself after it was left to dry.

Former India and Gujarat player Parthiv Patel too has a role to play in this.