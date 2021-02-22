Ashwin to Remain Test Specialist For Next Few Years: Gavaskar

Ashwin went onto pick nine wickets in the match and also hit a century in the second innings of the game on a pitch which was seemed unplayable to ex-English cricketers. Meanwhile on day 4 at Chepauk the writing was on the wall after England's hopeless performance with the bat in the first innings. They did not fare much better in the second innings either getting bowled for a paltry 164 handing India a massive 317-run series-levelling victory.

Axar Patel and R Ashwin were the pick of the Indian bowlers and returned with five and three wickets each to rout the visitors in just under 55 overs shortly after Lunch on Day 4. England registered two of their seven lowest team totals in India in this match - 134 and 164 - an indicator of their poor batting display as much as the excellent bowling by the Indian spinners on a helpful Chepauk wicket.