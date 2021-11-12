Eyes on 2022 T20 World Cup, Australia To Tour New Zealand For T20I Series

New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White said the series is a testament to the relationship between the two boards.



"The impact of Covid-19 has meant a number of changes to our schedule -- and we want to place on record our thanks to Cricket Australia for agreeing to send a team across the Tasman at such short notice.



"NZC and CA have always enjoyed a close relationship and we really appreciate the lengths they've gone to in order to help us."



The matches will be the first T20Is between the teams after their meeting in Sunday's ICC T20 World Cup final, to be held at the Dubai International Stadium.