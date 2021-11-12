Mohammad Rizwan Was in ICU Before 2021 T20 World Cup S/F Against Australia

Mohammad Rizwan scored a half century in the semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Image: Twitter
Pakistan batting coach Matthew Hayden has called Mohammad Rizwan a warrior after it was revealed that he was in intensive care before the semi-final against Australia in the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Rizwan batted brilliant, powering four sixes, in an innings of 67 in the game against Australia, after which the news of his hospitalisation was revealed. On the eve of the match, Rizwan and Shoaib Malik were both unwell before being passed fit hours before the semi-final.
He was discharged from hospital on the morning of the semi-final, helping Pakistan to 176/4 before Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis fought back to get Australia home with an over to spare.
"Mohammad Rizwan developed a severe chest infection on 9th of November after which he was admitted to the hospital," Pakistan's doctor Najeebullah Soomro said after the match.
"He spent two nights in the ICU recovering. He made an incredible recovery and was deemed fit before the match.
"We can see his great determination and tenacity that shows his spirit of performing for the country. And we can see how he performed today.”
While his innings, Rizwan also took a knock on the helmet from a Mitchell Starc bouncer, but shook it off to put on a fantastic performance.
"This is a warrior, he's been brilliant through the campaign and he's got great courage," Hayden said in his role as Pakistan's batting coach.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who put on an opening stand of 77 with Rizwan, also praised his determination.
"Definitely he's a team man," Babar said.
