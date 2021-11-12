Gautam Gambhir Slams David Warner's Shot Off Mohammad Hafeez's Delivery

Australia will now face New Zealand in the final, scheduled to be played on Sunday (November 14). Earlier, the Kiwis had registered a brilliant victory over 2016 runners-up England in the first semifinal of the tournament on Wednesday (November 10).



Warner, who has hit form in the tournament and slammed a crucial 49 off 30 deliveries against the Babar Azam-led Pakistan on Thursday (November 11), did not think twice before dispatching the ball over the fence, before it was called a no ball and a free-hit awarded.



Gambhir castigated Warner for what he thought was an "absolutely pathetic" action.