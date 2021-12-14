Exciting New Challenge In Store, Says NCA Chief VVS Laxman

Former Indian batter VVS Laxman began his journey as the new head of the National Cricket Academy on Monday. He was chosen by BCCI after his fellow teammate Rahul Dravid took up the job as the head coach of the senior men’s cricket team back in November.

He took to his Twitter handle to share some exciting glimpses of his first day as the head of NCA. He wrote,“ First day in office at the NCA! An exciting new challenge in store, look forward to the future and to working with the future of Indian cricket.”