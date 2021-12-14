Exciting New Challenge In Store, Says NCA Chief VVS Laxman

Former Indian batter VVS Laxman took charge as the new head of the National Cricket Academy.
Photo: Twitter/ VVSLaxman
Former Indian batter VVS Laxman began his journey as the new head of the National Cricket Academy on Monday. He was chosen by BCCI after his fellow teammate Rahul Dravid took up the job as the head coach of the senior men’s cricket team back in November.
He took to his Twitter handle to share some exciting glimpses of his first day as the head of NCA. He wrote,“ First day in office at the NCA! An exciting new challenge in store, look forward to the future and to working with the future of Indian cricket.”
Indian cricket commentator and journalist, Harsha Bhogle praised VVS Laxman for his new stint and tweeted,“ The expectations are high @vvslaxman because of the bar you have set for yourself with your integrity and work ethic.”
Former Indian pacer, Irfan Pathan also congratulated Laxman and wrote, “Congratulations @vvslaxman bhai for your new role in Indian cricket. There is no better man at this moment to hold this post of NCA than you. Under your guidance NCA will only flourish!
As the head of NCA, Laxman would focus on looking mainly after the education and skill-based programmes for both the players as well as the former players who aspire to become coaches in future.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)